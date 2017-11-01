Residents escape from home after early morning fire in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers fire officials say three people from their home after an early morning fire.

The fire started around 3 a.m. at a home in the 11000 block of Timberview Drive, according to the Fishers Fire Department. Firefighters spent about 45 minutes trying to get it under control. Part of the roof became unstable, but crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Smoke alarms were working, officials said, and alerted residents to the fire. The origin and cause remain under investigation.

No one was hurt, fire officials said, and the house appeared to be a total loss.