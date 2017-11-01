Tickets now on sale for 102nd running of Indy 500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tickets to next year’s Indianapolis 500 went on sale Wednesday morning.

Race fans can purchase tickets to the 102nd running, the fifth annual INDYCAR Grand Prix and other events in the month of May at IMS.com and the IMS Ticket Office.

There are advantages to purchasing tickets early. IMS says a variety of discounts are being offered to fans who purchase tickets in advance.

Valuable Race Day offers available to Indy 500 fans include general admission tickets for $35 and reserved seats in the North Vista starting at $50, a savings of $5 and $35, respectively. General admission prices will rise to $40 when purchased at the gate on race day and ticket prices in all other sections also will increase in 2018.

Other products are also on sale, including tickets for practice and qualifying days for the Grand Prix on and the Indy 500, 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light, Miller Lite Carb Day, Firestone Legends Day, Bronze Badges, and parking and camping passes.

Kids 15 and under will continue to be admitted free to all 2018 racing events at IMS when accompanied by an adult general admission ticket-holder.

IMS President J. Douglas Boles stopped by FOX59 to talk about everything ahead for fans next year. You can watch that interview above.

"It's not May yet, but there's no better time than right now to make your plans for another great month of magic at IMS," Boles said. "Ticket renewals are up for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, so there's more urgency than ever to get the best seats. Plus there are significant savings for fans who buy their tickets in advance."