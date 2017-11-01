× Wintry mix this morning gives way to a warming trend

A rain and snow mix continues to fall across the state this morning. Roads are wet and snow WILL NOT accumulate but certainly a change-up from the norm! This wintry batch will begin to taper through mid-morning, but clouds will hold for the day.

Temperatures through the afternoon hours will hold in the middle to upper 40s, creating a cool afternoon. A warm front will begin to lift in this evening and bring with it a chance of additional rain and possibly a few storms. As this front clears the city, temperatures will rise tonight and into Thursday morning. Our high for today may actually occur at 11:59 this evening!

Breezy, warmer air will take hold for tomorrow (Thursday) with scattered showers about the area! A taste of spring will be in the air, as dew points climb to near 60°. This will be the first day above average in nearly a week! Another (cold) front will drive in by the evening, giving us more rain and possibly a few storms through Friday morning. Very active and important to remember that severe chances look low and no threat of snowy accumulations are expected for the next 7 days. Also, be sure to check in with me daily, so I can guide you through the ups and downs for the weekend!