Andrew Luck to go on season-ending injured reserve

Posted 1:35 PM, November 2, 2017, by , Updated at 01:47PM, November 2, 2017

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 16: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts watches from the bench during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 16, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrew Luck’s 2017 season is over before it even began.  The Colts franchise quarterback will be placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.

“I wish I was better and 100 percent this season, but that’s not the case,” Luck told Colts.com in an interview.  “I know I’ll be better from this.  I know I’ll be a better quarterback, teammate, person and player from this, and I’m excited for the future.”

Luck is still experiencing pain in his surgically-repaired right shoulder.  He practiced on a limited basis four times at the beginning of October before being shut down for soreness and inflammation and to receive a cortisone shot.

Luck missed the entire off-season program and training camp after have surgery to repair a torn labrum.