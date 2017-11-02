× Andrew Luck to go on season-ending injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrew Luck’s 2017 season is over before it even began. The Colts franchise quarterback will be placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.

“I wish I was better and 100 percent this season, but that’s not the case,” Luck told Colts.com in an interview. “I know I’ll be better from this. I know I’ll be a better quarterback, teammate, person and player from this, and I’m excited for the future.”

Luck is still experiencing pain in his surgically-repaired right shoulder. He practiced on a limited basis four times at the beginning of October before being shut down for soreness and inflammation and to receive a cortisone shot.

Luck missed the entire off-season program and training camp after have surgery to repair a torn labrum.