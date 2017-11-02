Animal Care Services offers adoption special to make room for more animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --

Animal care services is over capacity, again.

The shelter has taken in almost 100 cats and dogs this week- and adopted out less than a dozen.

A sign on the shelter`s door says any surrendered pets have a high risk of euthanasia.

Shelter officials say they just can`t keep up with the number of animals that come through their doors.

To try to keep from euthanizing animals, the shelter is running a special. Cat adoptions will be free through Sunday and include vaccinations, spay and neuter surgeries, and microchips.