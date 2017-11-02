Colts fans react after learning Andrew Luck won’t play this season

Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

Posted 9:24 PM, November 2, 2017, by , Updated at 09:27PM, November 2, 2017

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 01: Quarterback Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts walks on the sidelines in the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 1, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When the Colts announced Thursday that Andrew Luck would not play this season, not many fans were surprised, but some were angry.

The quarterback has been battling a shoulder injury ever since 2015. Early this year, he underwent a surgery to repair it and he’s been recovering ever since.

Luck did return to practice in October, but after two weeks, the team “shut down” their franchise quarterback’s throwing due to lingering soreness and inflammation in his shoulder.

With Luck still experiencing pain, he was placed on injured reserve Thursday, officially ending his season.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he is confident that this is not a career-threatening type of injury.

Although the Colts are optimistic about Luck’s eventual return to the field, many fans are frustrated. Some are even accusing management of lying to the fan base about the quarterback’s recovery and asking for refunds.

Some took the chance to call for management changes.

