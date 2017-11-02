× Colts fans react after learning Andrew Luck won’t play this season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When the Colts announced Thursday that Andrew Luck would not play this season, not many fans were surprised, but some were angry.

The quarterback has been battling a shoulder injury ever since 2015. Early this year, he underwent a surgery to repair it and he’s been recovering ever since.

Luck did return to practice in October, but after two weeks, the team “shut down” their franchise quarterback’s throwing due to lingering soreness and inflammation in his shoulder.

With Luck still experiencing pain, he was placed on injured reserve Thursday, officially ending his season.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he is confident that this is not a career-threatening type of injury.

Although the Colts are optimistic about Luck’s eventual return to the field, many fans are frustrated. Some are even accusing management of lying to the fan base about the quarterback’s recovery and asking for refunds.

How about you send over a refund for my Sunday Ticket? You lied to us from the start, knowing he wasn't playing this year. What a joke. — John Trudeau (@John_Philip_) November 2, 2017

They knew from day 1 they just didn't say anything because they wanted to sell season tickets — Cole Smith (@Cole_Smith09) November 2, 2017

We've been lied to by a drunk owner. So happy were the laughing stock of this league. — KY (@KyRedsColts21) November 2, 2017

Remember when they said luck would be good to go for training camp lol — Chris Wasson (@wasson62) November 2, 2017

Some took the chance to call for management changes.

Saw this coming in the preseason. Now fire Pagano and draft Saquon Barkley! — WorldRenownedHeretic (@WRHeretic) November 2, 2017

Others are looking forward to a healthy Luck and fresh start in 2018.