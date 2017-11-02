Event for local coffee lovers

BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. -- Coffee lovers and foodies can sip, sample, and shop from a variety of local coffee roasters at one place. Indiana Grown is hosting Coffee Connect this Saturday. Sherman stopped by to get a preview of what's ahead this weekend.
