Greensburg police arrest 12-year-old and teen allegedly connected to 10 vehicle break-ins

GREENSBURG, Ind. – Police in Greensburg arrested a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old after they are believed to be connected to a string of vehicle break ins that began on Tuesday morning.

Police said the investigation started after they received 10 reports of vehicle break ins between 5:10 a.m. and 12:18 p..m. on Tuesday. A handgun was reported stolen from one of the vehicles.

Officers said the stolen gun was not recovered, but evidence on one of the juvenile suspects led police to make an arrest.

The incidents reportedly occurred on Baili Court, E. Mill Creek Rd., S. Poplar, S. Mill Creek Rd., S. Maple Dr. and E. Hillside Dr.

This isn’t the first problem with vehicle break ins in Greensburg this year.

Police said there have been 10 or more arrests related to vehicle break ins this year, largely due to suspects rummaging through unlocked cars.

Both teens were taken to the Dickinson Juvenile Justice Center on charges of theft and possession of a stolen firearm.