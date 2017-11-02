× IMPD searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a near northwest side Taco Bell

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD’s robbery unit is searching for two suspects who allegedly committed an armed robbery at a Taco Bell on the near northwest side.

On Oct. 21 just before 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of W. 16th St. on the report of an armed robbery at a Taco Bell.

Police were unable to apprehend the suspects who they believe fled northeast with an undisclosed amount of money.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 5’3″ to 5’5″, 150 lbs., who wore a black hoodie, white mask, gray pants, white and black sneakers and was armed with a silver and black semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 5’3″ to 5’5″, 150 lbs., who wore a royal blue hoodie with “Wildcats Basketball” on the front, a black mask, black sweatpants, black sneakers and was armed with a black revolver.

If you have any information on this incident, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers at 317-262-8477.