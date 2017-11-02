× Man found guilty of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her brother while dressed as elderly woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was found guilty Thursday on two counts of attempted murder after shooting his ex-girlfriend and her brother while dressed as an elderly woman.

IMPD arrested Michael Love back in July of 2015 after he ambushed the man, identified as Zach Guyton, and woman, identified as Sultanna Reed, in 300 block of Eastern Ave. near New York St.

The shooting victims were loading some children into an SUV to go to daycare when the shooting happened.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing Love dressed in a brown dress and stockings knotted at the knee, wearing a wig and mask as he ran towards the vehicle before firing shots.

Reed was shot three times and her Guyton was shot in the face as he rushed to her aid.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m.