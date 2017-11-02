× Weather remains unsettled but much warmer; will we see 70s this weekend?

A taste of spring is in the air, as temperatures continue to rise slowly on south winds, while spotty showers continue to pass overhead! Although clouds will dominate for most of the day, at least temperatures are above average (the first time in a week). Rainfall today should be fairly light and scattered, with a heavier, steadier push for tonight and into the overnight hours (cold front passage). Here is today’s breakdown:

The cold front tonight will bring us a cooler, more seasonal day on Friday with sunshine!

Scattered showers return for the weekend, but I still believe big gaps of dry time will be expected both on Saturday and Sunday! Best rain chances on Saturday will be north of Indianapolis and mainly for the afternoon and early evening. On Sunday, the greatest threat of rain arrives by the evening with storms that could be severe possibly for a few counties. Look for more updates today with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes.