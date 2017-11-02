× Showers and thunderstorms develop after warmest in 11 days; 70-degrees possible this weekend

SHOWERS AND A CHANCE OF A THUNDERSTORM TONIGHT Quiet and mild for now so get out and enjoy while you can. The rain threat is rising. A Wind shifting cold front slips southeast passing Indianapolis around 1 to 2 am. Before it arrives scattered showers and a t-storm threat increases thru 9 pm.

SURGING WARMTH

This is the WARMEST in 11 days and up a whopping 22-degrees from same time Wednesday! Suddenly Fall returns after a spell of winter-level temperatures.

We will remain more mild even after a cold front passes late tonight. The same front will move north again this weekend.