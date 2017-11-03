× 2 suspected of taking $22,000 in Indiana cemetery funds for personal use

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Authorities say two former employees of a southern Indiana cemetery are suspected of taking $22,000 in cemetery funds for personal use.

The News and Tribune reports charges have been filed against 47-year-old Ronald T. Fisher and 27-year-old Ashley Cambron for their alleged involvement in the theft or misappropriation of money from the Eastern Hill Cemetery Association in Jeffersonville.

Court records don’t list lawyers for them who could comment on their behalf. Authorities say they may have moved out of state.

Cemetery board president Lance Pitzer says Fischer was on the board for about a year before becoming the president and superintendent in June 2016. Fischer was asked to resign in December after an investigation started into inconsistencies with cemetery funds.

The newspaper says Cambron was an assistant to Fisher.