× 911 lines down in Hancock County

Update: 911 services restored in Madison and Shelby Counties.

Several central Indiana counties are experiencing a 911 outage. Those counties include Madison County, Hancock County, and Shelby County.

If you’re a Madison County resident, dial 765-642-0221 if you need emergency assistance.

Hancock County residents who need emergency services are asked to call 317-477-4400 or text 911.

If you have an emergency in Shelby County, call 317-398-6661 for county or you can call the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-2511.