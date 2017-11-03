× A seasonal Friday with increasing sunshine, rain and storms return this weekend

Happy Friday! A cold front moved through overnight bringing heavy rain and some thunderstorms to the area. The front has pushed south of central Indiana and drier air is settling in, meaning we will see some sunshine this afternoon! Temperatures are a little cooler but seasonal, topping out in the upper 50s.

A cool start Saturday for the Monumental Marathon with spotty showers possible.

Scattered showers continue through out our Saturday, but there will be dry time in between the rain.

If you are headed to any of the football games tomorrow, here is a look at what you can expect.

After a mild day, Sunday evening turns wet and stormy as a front slides through the state.

Severe weather is possible late Sunday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main concerns but an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

Temperatures fall on Monday behind the front. A cool week follows with partly cloudy skies and highs around 50.