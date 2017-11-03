× Anderson police investigating after 14-year-old teen was shot in face

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson are investigating after a 14-year-old male teen was reportedly shot in the face on Friday night.

Anderson P.D. confirms they were called to the scene in the 900 block of Walnut St. just before 9 p.m.

The teen was shot in the face, but police said he was talking to officers at the scene.

He was transported to St. Vincent in serious condition.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.