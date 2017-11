Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A TV show is giving Colts fans access to players like never before. Colts 365 gives a new perspective on the game from former players and analysts, with previews before Colts game days. Analysts Marlin Jackson and Jim Sorgi, along with host Caroline Cann, stopped by FOX59 to talk about the show's new format and branding.

Colts 365 airs on Sundays at 9am on FOX59 and Saturdays at 11:35pm on CBS4.