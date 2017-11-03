Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

Coxhall Mansion tablescape tour

Posted 8:47 AM, November 3, 2017, by

CARMEL, Ind. -- An event coming up this weekend will be perfect for anyone looking for holiday decor inspiration. You can check out the work of local designers and florists while helping support an Indiana landmark at the same time. Sherman visited the Coxhall Mansion for a preview of their tablescape tour.