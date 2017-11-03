Crash involving semi trucks slows traffic on I-65 southbound near South Split

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two semi trucks were involved in a crash that slowed traffic on I-65 southbound through downtown Indianapolis.

According to Indiana State Police, one of the trucks veered into another lane and hit the other truck, which overcorrected and crashed into the railroad bridge beam near the South Split.

The right two lanes of I-65 were closed as a result. No one was hurt, but officials estimated that cleanup would take two or three hours.

A bridge inspector was called to check the bridge beam for damage.