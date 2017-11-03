× Frankfort police ask for public’s help with locating missing girl

FRANKFORT, Ind. – Police in Frankfort are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing girl.

Samantha Page Lyn Marie Donoho, 15, was last seen in the 600 block of E Washington St Frankfort, Indiana wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Donoho is five feet six inches tall, and she weighs around 175 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. If you see her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, police ask that you call dispatch at 765-654-4431 or investigators at 765-654-4277.