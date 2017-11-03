× IMPD investigating after woman’s body found in north side apartment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD has opened an investigation after a woman was found dead Friday afternoon in a north side apartment.

Just after 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of N. Meridian St. on a report of a deceased person.

Officers arrived and located an adult female who appeared to be deceased. Police also said she had trauma on her body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous Crimestoppers tip at 317-262-8477.