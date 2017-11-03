× IMPD investigating man found in parking lot shot to death

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s north east side late Thursday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., investigators were called to the 5900 block of Devington Rd., on a report of a person down in the parking lot. Responding officers located an unresponsive male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. EMS personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead on-scene, according to an IMPD news release.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and immediately began canvassing the area for information. Authorities are working to determine the circumstances. The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).