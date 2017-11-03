Make sandwiches for a crowd with this recipe on National Sandwich Day
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Italian Pesto Sandwiches for a Crowd
Yield: Makes 12 sandwiches
Ingredients
- 1 package (12-count) King’s Hawaiian Rolls
- 1/4 cup pesto
- 1/2 pound ham
- 1/4 pound salami
- 1/4 pound pepperoni
- 1/4 pound provolone cheese
- 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes
- 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- While keeping the rolls in tact, cut them in half. Place the bottom half of the rolls in a 9×13 pan. Evenly spread pesto on bottom half of rolls.
- Layer ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, and sun-dried tomatoes. Place top half of rolls over everything.
- Combine melted butter, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder in small bowl. Brush butter mixture over top of rolls.
- Bake sandwiches for about 8 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. If the tops of the rolls start to turn brown, cover with aluminum foil.
- Cut individual rolls with a sharp knife and serve.