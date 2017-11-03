Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

Make sandwiches for a crowd with this recipe on National Sandwich Day

Posted 4:55 AM, November 3, 2017, by

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Italian Pesto Sandwiches for a Crowd
Yield: Makes 12 sandwiches
Ingredients

  • 1 package (12-count) King’s Hawaiian Rolls
  • 1/4 cup pesto
  • 1/2 pound ham
  • 1/4 pound salami
  • 1/4 pound pepperoni
  • 1/4 pound provolone cheese
  • 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes
  • 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. While keeping the rolls in tact, cut them in half. Place the bottom half of the rolls in a 9×13 pan. Evenly spread pesto on bottom half of rolls.
  3. Layer ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, and sun-dried tomatoes. Place top half of rolls over everything.
  4. Combine melted butter, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder in small bowl. Brush butter mixture over top of rolls.
  5. Bake sandwiches for about 8 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. If the tops of the rolls start to turn brown, cover with aluminum foil.
  6. Cut individual rolls with a sharp knife and serve.