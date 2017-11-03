Man in critical condition after being pulled from home during fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials are investigating a fire on the city’s northwest side that left a man in critical condition.

Three other family members—an adult and two children—got out safely. Crews were called to a home on Highland Road off West 71st Street around 11 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, family members told them a man was still inside the house. Firefighters pulled the man out of the home and took him to Eskenazi Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The home is tucked away behind some trees and has an extended driveway, providing challenges for crews to get water to the home.

“With the amount of water we carry on the engine, they were able to do what they needed to do in fighting the fire until water was able to be secured from the neighboring housing addition just down the street,” said Chief Rob Saunders with the Pike Township Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.