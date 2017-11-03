× Man sentenced in 2015 Vermillion County crash that killed 3 people

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind.– A man who caused a crash that took the lives of two high school girls in 2015 was sentenced Thursday.

Ethan Lee, 20, will spend 80 days in the Vermillion County Jail, 1,014 days in a home detention program and 730 days of probation.

Anne Clark, 18 and her sister Caroline lost their lives on Jan. 3, 2015 when the pick up truck they were riding in lost control along County Road 400 North and slammed in to a building in Vermilion County. Another teen, 18-year-old Braeden Hollowell, also died.

The Clark sisters were students at Cowan Junior-Senior High School.

Lee, then 18 years old, was airlifted to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis to be treated for neck and internal injuries. Authorities say he was driving as fast as 87 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Lee pleaded guilty to three counts of reckless homicide in January 2016. On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal recklessness. Judge Bruce Stengal had rejected an earlier plea agreement but accepted the new one.