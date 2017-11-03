× Missing girl in Frankfort safely located with non-custodial mother

UPDATE – Police confirm that Samantha Donoho was safely located Saturday with her non-custodial mother.

FRANKFORT, Ind. – Police in Frankfort are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing girl.

Samantha Page Lyn Marie Donoho, 15, was last seen in the 600 block of E Washington St Frankfort, Indiana wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police have a reason to believe that she may be with her non-custodial mother, Rachel Trulson. They are seeking the public’s help with information on the whereabouts of Trulson.

Donoho is five feet six inches tall, and she weighs around 175 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. If you see her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, police ask that you call dispatch at 765-654-4431 or investigators at 765-654-4277.