Myles Turner to play Friday night for Pacers

Posted 6:45 PM, November 3, 2017, by

Myles Turner will return to the Pacers lineup Friday evening against the 76ers, head coach Nate McMillan announced before tip off in Philadelphia.

Turner suffered a concussion in the Pacers season-opening win over the Brooklyn Nets and has missed the last seven games recovering from that injury.

McMillan says Turner will come off the bench for the Blue and Gold, a team now riding the momentum of a three-game win streak, including a victory in Cleveland over the Cavaliers Wednesday night. The 76ers also enter Friday night’s game on a three-game win streak.