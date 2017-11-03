New study shows assaults go up when daylight saving time ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - This weekend get ready to enjoy an extra hour on Saturday night as daylight saving time comes to an end and we fall back. That extra hour sounds good, but new research shows it could come with a spike in crime.

A new study from the University of Pennsylvania showed when daylight saving time ends assaults went up by 3%.

The study looked at crime data the week after the switch in cities like New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. While the study couldn't point to an exact reason behind the findings, Community Health Network Mental Health Counselor Kimble Richardson says we should all keep an eye on our winter mood.

"Anytime we mess with the body's natural rhythm we can get out of sync and for some people that's a very temporary couple days I need to get my sleep and body back in balance but for some people they can't regulate it very well," Richardson said.

While the study couldn't point to exactly why assaults went up when the clocks went back Richardson says agitation comes along with returning to Standard Time.

"Our mood is definitely connected to how much sunlight we receive or for many people it is so when we have less time that we're out in the light for some people that can feel like symptoms of depression," Richardson said.

For some people the winter blues is temporary but if you find yourself hibernating, not concentrating, or sleeping a lot those are signs you want to pay close attention to.

"Agitation in and of itself is not necessarily a sign of depression but in conjunction with several other things it could be so while one person might be kind of sluggish, slowed down, kind of feel like hibernating another person could be agitated."

The other surprising part to this research is when we lose an hour in the spring, crime actually went down in the study.