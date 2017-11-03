Owen County SWAT situation resolved after 31 hours, suspect killed by authorities

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – A SWAT standoff and hostage situation lasted 31 hours in northern Owen County.

The scene was at a home on Kinnickinnick Ridge, north of Spencer and south of Cloverdale. The standoff began Friday morning and Indiana State Police emphasized the general public was not in danger.

It ended at around 7 a.m. Saturday when a tactical SWAT team member shot and killed the male suspect.

ISP says officers were first called to the scene around midnight Friday morning.

More than a dozen cars from the Owen County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police lined the street, along with an ambulance.

The circumstances leading up to the standoff are unclear at this time. Family friends on the scene told FOX59 a man was holding his wife hostage and that at least two kids were released safely.

Police said the woman who was with him is in stable condition.

Those friends say he was a military vet who served in Afghanistan and suffers from mental illness. They also say he had a history of domestic abuse, and that this isn’t the first time he’s held his wife hostage.

The negotiation process was very slow, police said.