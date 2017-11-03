REVIEW | Thor: Ragnorak

Review by Dustin Heller

Thor: Ragnarok is the new superhero movie from Marvel Studios and the sequel to Thor and Thor: The Dark World . This is the seventeenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by Taika Waititi. Waititi is mostly known for his independent films Boy and Hunt for the Wilderpeople , whereas Ragnarok serves as his first Hollywood movie. Chris Hemsworth plays the titular character and he’s supported by Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins. What a cast! The movie is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive material.

Thor has returned home to Asgard after defeating the fire demon Surtur, only to find his brother Loki impersonating his father, Odin. Thor forces Loki to help him find Odin, who has been living on Earth. Upon finding Odin, he reveals to them that they have a sister, Hela, who is pure evil and that she will come to take the throne once he passes on.

As Thor is being transported back to Asgard, Hela forces him out of the portal where he lands in a junkyard of a planet. He is immediately taken prisoner and now must find a way to escape and return to Asgard and claim the throne that rightfully belongs to him. The problem is that Hela is much more powerful than Thor and she now has an entire army behind her.

Thor: Ragnarok is the beginning of the end for the MCU that we’ve come to know and love over the past decade, but they kick it off with a BANG! This is by far the best entry in the Thor series to date, and perhaps the best overall in the Marvel Universe. The Marvel movies are very hit and miss with me, with more misses than hits, but when they hit, they hit big. Ragnarok is very funny and definitely doesn’t take itself seriously, which is a great thing (that is the downfall of the DC films in my opinion).

It seems that they’ve taken a page out of the Guardians of the Galaxy book in regards to the comedy as Ragnarok plays very similarly to those films. Marvel is a money-making machine and they know what the public likes and what sells tickets.

The CGI is out-of-this-world and I’d highly recommend seeing it in IMAX 3D if you have the option–it is definitely worth the extra money. The action is fast-paced and exciting and there were even a few moments that gave me goosebumps (my inner child coming alive). Chris Hemsworth has charisma coming out of his ears and he is a genuine movie star. He IS Thor!

The other standout performance was from Tessa Thompson; she is an up-and-coming talent who almost steals the entire movie. Ragnarok is everything you’d want in a blockbuster superhero movie and seems like the perfect set-up film for the long awaited Avengers: Infinity War . Get your popcorn ready!

Grade: A