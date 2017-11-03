× Silver alert declared for 24-year-old woman missing from Portage

PORTAGE, Ind. – Police in Portage are investigating the disappearance of a 24-year-old woman and a Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Georgeanna Passmore-Fisher was last seen on Wednesday in Portage and is believed to be in extreme danger. She may require medical assistance.

She is 5’3″, 220 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on Georgeanna Passmore-Fisher, contact the Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122, 219-477-3000, or 911.