U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to visit Indianapolis Monday, meet with Ten Point Coalition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit Indianapolis Monday to meet with the Ten Point Coalition.

Sessions’ trip comes at the invitation of Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, who asked him to visit Indianapolis to learn more about the Ten Point Coalition’s crime reduction strategy.

Sessions, Hill and the Rev. Charles Harrison are expected to meet Monday at Barnes United Methodist, Harrison’s home church. They’ll discuss the possibility of using the group’s model to reduce youth violence on a national level.

“He’s coming here because we’ve demonstrated that we have a program that can be a model that can oppose violence everywhere,” Hill told FOX59.

Some will criticize Session’s visit, given his position in the Donald Trump administration. Accusations of racism have dogged him since the 1980s, derailing his nomination for a federal judgeship. Harrison, who has lost family members to violence, said such political considerations must be pushed aside.

“We cannot allow politics to get in the way,” Harrison said. “Because when you do, you say to me and my family, you don’t care about my brother, my nephew and my cousins who have been killed. And millions of black families are going through what my family has gone through.”

Hill said Sessions has had a “solid career” as a prosecuting attorney, attorney general in Alabama, and U.S. senator before becoming U.S. attorney general.

“I think his history addresses that he has been supportive of all people,” Hill said. “Certainly in my personal interactions with him, I have seen that.”

Harrison pointed to successes in Butler Tarkington, Highland, Crown Hill and the United Northwest areas, which have seen sharp declines in homicides.

“It’s doesn’t matter who it is on the other side,” Harrison said. “If he’s willing to lock arms with us and help address this epidemic that we’ve seen for the last 40 years, it makes no sense for us not to work with him to help heal our community and save the lives of thousands of young people who are dying every year.”