VOTE: Help us pick a winner for the ‘It’s My City’ video contest
For this year’s “It’s My City” PSA contest, students in grades K–12 were invited to create a 30- to 60-second Public Service Announcement (PSA) to help prevent litter in Indianapolis.
Now we need your help to pick a winner!
The Grand Prize winner will receive $1,000 for their school, Pacers tickets, Colts tickets and their commercial aired on FOX59.
The two runners-up each will receive $1,000 for their school.
Watch the videos below and then cast your vote at the end!
“Don’t Litter”
Created by Ms. Turner’s 6th grade class at Skiles Test Elementary School
"Together We Can Stop the Litter"
Created by the PHMS Environmental Club at Perry Meridian High School
“Littering is Bad”
Created by the PHMS Environmental Club at Perry Meridian High School
“Stop the Litter"
Created by Ms. Dorsel’s 5th grade class at Mary Castle Elementary School
“If You Care, Don’t Litter"
Created by Ms. Dorsel’s 5th grade class at Mary Castle Elementary School
“Be The First To Stop"
Created by Ms. Dorsel’s 5th grade class at Mary Castle Elementary School