× VOTE: Help us pick a winner for the ‘It’s My City’ video contest

For this year’s “It’s My City” PSA contest, students in grades K–12 were invited to create a 30- to 60-second Public Service Announcement (PSA) to help prevent litter in Indianapolis.

Now we need your help to pick a winner!

The Grand Prize winner will receive $1,000 for their school, Pacers tickets, Colts tickets and their commercial aired on FOX59.

The two runners-up each will receive $1,000 for their school.

Watch the videos below and then cast your vote at the end!

“Don’t Litter”

Created by Ms. Turner’s 6th grade class at Skiles Test Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Together We Can Stop the Litter"

Created by the PHMS Environmental Club at Perry Meridian High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Littering is Bad”

Created by the PHMS Environmental Club at Perry Meridian High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Stop the Litter"

Created by Ms. Dorsel’s 5th grade class at Mary Castle Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“If You Care, Don’t Litter"

Created by Ms. Dorsel’s 5th grade class at Mary Castle Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Be The First To Stop"

Created by Ms. Dorsel’s 5th grade class at Mary Castle Elementary School