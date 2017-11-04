Bloomington business pays it forward with homemade candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A Bloomington business is using their hand-made caramels to pay it forward and help those in need.

Joan's Caramels in Bloomington makes all their candies from scratch, and that includes cutting and wrapping the goodies.

The company donates portions of their proceeds to Backpack Blessings, an organization providing meals to food insecure children.

We caught up with Sonya and Matt Ruedlinger, the owners of Joan's Caramels about their business, new flavors available this season and what's next for Joan's Caramels.