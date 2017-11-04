× Brief warm up this weekend and severe storms possible Sunday

Happy Saturday! It is that great weekend where we gain an hour of sleep! Tonight is the end of daylight saving time, turn your clocks back one hour before you head to bed tonight.

Good luck to all of the monumental marathon runners this morning! The race begins in the 40s with overcast skies.

An isolated shower is possible this morning but rain is more likely after 12 pm.

Scattered showers continue during the afternoon and evening hours today.

If you are headed to any of the college football games today take the rain gear!

Thunderstorms will develop overnight with downpours and small hail possible.

By 3 pm Sunday, storms will develop along a warm front in northern Indiana.

Storms will continue to bubble up during the afternoon hours throughout Indiana. A cold front arrives during the evening hours bringing another round of storms to the area.

The rain will be east of Indiana by sunrise Monday morning with cooler air settling in behind the front.

The entire state is under a slight risk of severe storms on Sunday. All manner of severe weather is possible including: heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. Be weather aware tomorrow.

Rainfall totals will range from .5″ to 2″ by early Monday morning.

Temperatures remain cool for the rest of the work week. We will enjoy a dry stretch with partly cloudy skies next week.