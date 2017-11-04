× Man found fatally shot in a car on the city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man is found dead in a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3500 block of North Mission Drive on a report of a person shot.

Once on-scene, officers discovered an adult man shot in a vehicle. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Right now, there is no word on suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.