Severe weather is looking likely for central Indiana Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –It’s been a gloomy, cool day in central Indiana with fog and drizzle around. We’re noticing the temperatures rise this late afternoon as a warm front slowly pushes north across our area. This front will continue to lift north tonight and bring a jump up in temperatures and a rise in the dew points. Expect temperatures in the mid-60s by daybreak Sunday. We’ll also have showers and a few t-storms around overnight.

As a low-pressure system moves our way and a few disturbances move in from the west, we’ll have scattered showers and t-storms throughout the day Sunday. The greatest risk for severe weather will be in the mid to late afternoon and evening hours. Have a way to get weather warnings as there will be a threat for damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches.

The Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk for most of central Indiana. In my opinion, the risk of severe weather will initially focus from east-central Illinois into northwest and west-central Indiana and then continue to push south into the evening hours.

Aside from the risk of severe weather, it will be humid, warm and breezy with temperatures in the low 70s. That’s warm for November!

A cool off will come once the cold front pushes through Sunday night. Expect highs only in the 50s Monday with breezy northeast winds. Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday so set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night. Sunrise on Sunday will be at 7:19 a.m. and sunset at 5:38 p.m. –Danielle Dozier