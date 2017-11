Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A very special one-day-only tasting event is returning for its 25th year.

"Taste of the Southside" features unlimited samples from local eateries, bakeries, wineries and breweries. The event will also feature a silent auction, chef challenge and mixologist challenge.

Taste of the Southside takes place at the Primo Banquet and Conference Center on Sunday on 2615 National Avenue, November 5. For more information, click here.