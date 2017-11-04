Watch dozens of corgis race on Purdue’s Grand Prix track during charity event

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — If seeing 25 fluffy-bottomed corgis race around a track on their short legs sounds like a dream come true, you’re in for a treat! The first-ever corgi race at Purdue is happening Sunday, November 5.

The race will take place on the Purdue Grand Prix track in West Lafayette from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s sponsored by the Theta Tau fraternity, and all proceeds will go to Give Hope, Fight Poverty.

Seniors Eric Li and Sage Archer organized the event with their furry companions Cheddar and Eddie.

“The race is fairly structured. It begins with corgi introductions followed by a corgi limbo to warm the corgis up. Afterwards, the corgis will race in heats and then a final run will occur with the top three from each heat. I really don’t know what to expect since corgis are playful animals so they could either run straight or just start playing with each other,” Li told FOX59.

All participants in the race are Purdue students who either have a corgi on campus or have a corgi at home.

Li adopted Cheddar during the summer of 2016 after a stressful sophomore year. “I decided that having a pal by my side would not only benefit me but also the entirety of Purdue and the reach of Cheddar’s Instagram,” Li said.

The idea for the race came about after Archer posted an Instagram picture of Eddie suggesting a corgi race. Li decided to get his brothers at Theta Tau involved and turn it into a charity event.

You don’t have to be a Purdue student to watch the race; it’s open to the public. Tickets for the race are between $9 and $19 with different VIP options available. You can purchase your ticket here.