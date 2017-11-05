IN Focus: Banks on Mueller probe, tax reform and terror

WASHINGTON - Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss several key issued in the news, including the first indictments in the special counsel investigation, the GOP tax reform plan and the response to this past week's terror attack in New York City.
Banks was one of a handful of Republicans to express support for the ongoing Mueller probe in a series of tweets earlier this week.
On the issue of tax reform, Banks issued the following statement on Thursday in support of the plan unveiled by Speaker Paul Ryan:
“House Republicans are fulfilling the promises we made to enact fundamental tax reform for the American people. Our plan will help middle class families, simplify our tax code and encourage new investment and job creation. This proposal is pro-growth and will return our economy to consistent and robust economic growth. As this bill moves through the legislative process, I will be working with President Trump and my colleagues in Congress to ensure this effort gets across the finish line.”