IN Focus: Carson, other Indiana lawmakers react to Mueller indictments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) is reacting to the news of Monday's first indictments in the special counsel's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

On unrelated charges, Paul Manafort and another campaign official were indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller's office earlier this week, sending shockwaves through Washington.

"I think it speaks to how thorough Director Mueller is, that you have a three-prong investigation taking place," said Carson, who sits on the House Intelligence committee. "Director Mueller's investigation deals with criminal activities, which has been unearthed with Mr. Manafort surrendering himself, so I'm just encouraging folks to stay tuned."

In the video above, Rep. Carson shares his thoughts on this week's news surrounding Manafort and others involved in the Trump campaign.

On this week's edition of IN Focus, we also spoke with Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), who was one of a handful of Republicans to express support for the ongoing Mueller probe in a series of tweets earlier this week.