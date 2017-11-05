IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Republicans in Indiana saying about the fallout from the first indictments in the special counsel's investigation?

And how are Democrats responding to the controversial claims in former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile's new book?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Christina Hale, Mike Murphy, Tim Swarens and Jennifer Wagner discuss this week's top stories, including the latest news on the Russia investigation.

Other topics in this segment include: