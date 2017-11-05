× Severe storms likely today

Central Indiana has an enhanced risk of severe storms this afternoon and evening. Be weather aware today as tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are all possible.

Scattered showers have been on going overnight as a warm front lifts north through the state. After 1 pm storms will develop and move southeast.

The strongest storms look to move into Indianapolis around 4-10 pm.

By midnight the storms will be in Ohio. Cooler air arrives and it will be a quiet Monday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the viewing area as heavy rain is expected with the storms.

Rainfall totals will range from 1-3″.

Our Sunday will be warm, humid and windy. Southerly winds gusting to 30 mph.

We are already in the mid/upper 60s this morning and temperatures will warm into the 70s ahead of the front.

Monday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the 50s and breezy northerly winds. Overall the work week is looking rather quiet and cool. A few rain showers are possible Monday and Tuesday.