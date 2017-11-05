Tornado Watch in effect in central Indiana until 7 p.m.

STORM PICS: Tornado and severe weather warnings take shape over central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After many months without severe weather, it’s back in central Indiana on Sunday.

A Tornado Watch has been issued throughout the area until 7 p.m.

There’s been significant damage reported in Jay County, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Hamilton County and other areas.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado near Brownstown and Seymour earlier in Jackson County.

Here’s a collection of storm pictures sent to us throughout the area.

