T.Y. Hilton shines in Colts win down in Houston, 20-14

HOUSTON, Tx. – After not getting more than three receptions in the last three games, T.Y. Hilton reminded the league why he is one of the shiftiest receivers in the NFL.

Hilton was the main catalyst in the Colts’ 20-14 upset win down in Houston today.

He hooked up with Jacoby Brissett on a 45-yard bomb to start the scoring mid way through the first quarter. He wasn’t done.

With 1:56 left in the third, he took a drag route for 60 yards down the field and appeared to be tripped up by the Texans’ secondary, but they never touched him.

Hilton got right up and scooted to the end zone to put the Colts up 17-7. He ended up with 5 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a close game late in the fourth when Houston cut the score to 20-14. The Colts got the back with 6 minutes left but had to punt with 3:16 remaining.

The defense stood tall late against backup QB Tom Savage and sealed the win.

The victory was their first one on the road this season.

The Colts look to move to 4-6 next week at home against the Steelers.