× Tornado Watch continues until 7 p.m. for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A Tornado Watch continues for central Indiana until 7 p.m. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 4 a.m. Monday.

Local storm reports include large hail and damage to some structures. Damage was reported near Eaton, Muncie, Tipton, Summitville, Kirkland and Elwood, Indiana tonight. There was also heavy damage reported in Hamilton County near Sheridan and damage reported in Jay County. Hail the size of 1.75 inches in diameter was reported in Monroe County.

Thunderstorms, some severe will continue to move through central Indiana tonight as a cold front sweeps the state. Heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible. Severe t-storms may produce large hail, damaging winds, and/or a tornado.

Once the cold front moves through after 5 p.m., temperatures will tumble. Expect the mid-40s out the door Monday morning with breezy north winds. It will stay mostly cloudy on Monday with highs only in the low 50s and breezy northeast winds. Make sure you have your coats on!

The pattern will overall be cooler this upcoming week with lows generally in the 30s and highs near 50 degrees. There will only be a slight chance of rain on Tuesday and then again next Sunday. –Danielle Dozier