× Tornado Watch in effect until 7pm

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7pm for the viewing area. Tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, and flooding rain are possible this afternoon and evening. Be weather aware today.

Storms are already developing ahead of a cold front draped through Illinois. They will continue to fill in along the front and then move southeast through Indiana.

The best window for severe storms in Indianapolis is 4-8pm.

By midnight the front and storms are out of Indiana and cooler air settles in.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 4am Monday as rainfall totals of 1-3″ are possible. If you encounter a water covered roadway, do not try and drive though it. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Be safe.