× Chesterfield shooting injures 2; authorities interview person of interest

CHESTERFIELD, Ind. – Authorities are investigating a double shooting on the south side of Chesterfield.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says officers were dispatched to the scene in the area of Pass St. and Mulberry St. just after 7 p.m.

Sheriff Mellinger says one victim is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition. Both were transported by ambulance to Indy’s St. Vincent Hospital on 86th St.

Sheriff Mellinger says a person of interest in the shooting has been located and is being interviewed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.