× Clean up continues after longest Indiana tornado track in 5 years

SUNDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER

The clean up continues in the wake of Sunday afternoon’s storms where some major damage occured. The PRELIMINARY Indiana tornado count yesterday (Sunday) is at 6. The is the MOST in a November since Nov 17, 2013’s outbreak that produced a total of 31 tornadoes in the state that Sunday. A rather eerie resemblance but severe weather here was much less wide-spread than 2013.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis and North Webster are doing the damage surveys Monday and more will be known in the days ahead.

Here is the latest from NWS Indianapolis Monday evening.

1) EF-1 Tornado in Springville (Lawrence Co).

2) Brief EF-1 tornado in Muncie (Delaware Co). Straight-line wind damage (80-90 mph) as well in Muncie.

3) EF-2 Tornado starting near Eaton (Delaware Co.), continued into Blackford/Jay Counties.

Some of the completed reports include a EF 2 tornado with winds of 134 mph in Blackford and Jay counties with a path length of 39 miles!

This is the longest Indiana tornado path since March 2, 2012 Henryville 49 miles.

There were over 15 dozen severe weather reports from Missouri to New York Sunday with two dozen tornadoes reported.