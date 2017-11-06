× Colts’ notebook: Uncertainty over Vontae Davis lingers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vontae Davis remained a topic of discussion Monday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Football Center, although the Indianapolis Colts’ cornerback wasn’t involved and coach Chuck Pagano wasn’t in any mood to further the conversation.

Davis became significant news over the weekend when the team announced its two-time Pro Bowl selection would not make the trip to Houston, only noting it was not related to an injury. He was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday.

After the 20-14 win over the Texans, Pagano said it was a “coach’s decision’’ to leave Davis in Indy. He used the same response to several follow-up questions.

Davis was not available for comment Monday during the 45-minute locker room session open to the media.

Late in the day, Pagano did little to clear things up.

Will Davis practice this week?

“Yeah, he should,’’ Pagano said.

Will he start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium?

Pagano paused.

“Everybody has to earn everything around here,’’ he said.

It’s been a rocky season for Davis, one that opened with him missing the first three games after suffering a groin injury during training camp. He’s been credited with 21 tackles and only two defended passes in five games.

Pagano was in full evasive mode when asked to access Davis’ season.

“It’s been a hard year for everybody,’’ he said. “We’re fighting. We’re scraping. We’re going to keep our heads down and we’re going to keep working. Always. Everybody’s going to keep working.’’

Long 12 seconds:

Sunday’s game hung in the balance. The Colts were protecting a 20-14 lead, but Houston had reached a first-and-goal at the 7 with 18 seconds remaining. After an Tom Savage incomplete on first down, Pagano called a timeout for a definitive 3 plays and 12 seconds.

“Are you kidding me? Yeah, it was the longest 12 seconds of our lives,’’ he said. “But you wouldn’t want it any different. Yeah, it was a long 12 seconds.

“Gosh dang it was enjoyable afterwards.’’

After a second-down incompletion, rookie nickel corner Nate Hairston broke up a pass at the goal line to DeAndre Hopkins. On fourth down, linebacker Jabaal Sheard sealed the Colts’ third win in nine games with a sack/strip/sack of Savage.

Medical update:

Pagano offered no update on linebacker John Simon (stinger) and rookie cornerback Quincy Wilson (knee).

Offensive lineman Denzelle Good is expected to be moved from the injured reserve list to the active roster this week. He suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist in the season opener against the Rams.

“I’m assuming this is the week where I will be back on the roster,’’ Good said. “I’m eager, definitely. I was ready before this last game.’’

Roster moves:

The team claimed cornerback D.J. White off waiver from Kansas City and waived offensive lineman Dillon Day. It also shuffled its practice squad, releasing cornerback Channing Stribling and signing cornerback Denzel Rice.